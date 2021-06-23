Brooks Koepka explains origin of Bryson beef, says DeChambeau 'went back on his word'
CROMWELL, Conn. — The ongoing feud between Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau has dominated golf headlines in recent weeks, but the origins of the beef remained a mystery. Did Brooks start it when he publicly griped about slow players back in 2019? Did Bryson light the match when he called out Brooks’ lack of abs during a Twitch stream? Is it all a publicity stunt to drive up interest for some money-making operation down the line?www.golfdigest.com