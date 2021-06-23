Brooks Koepka explains origin of Bryson beef, says DeChambeau 'went back on his word'

Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickeslon and Bubba Watson are scheduled to headline the PGA Tour field when the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic tees off Thursday. The Detroit Golf Club yields low scores, with the winners of the first two editions of the event combining to go 48-under par. DeChambeau fired a 65 in his final round last year to win by three strokes, while Watson will try to rebound after falling from first to a tie for 19th on the back nine at the Travelers Championship last week. DeChambeau is the 15-2 favorite in the latest 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic from William Hill Sportsbook, followed by Patrick Reed at (14-1) and Hideki Matsuyama (16-1).