Washington, DC

Pedestrian bridge collapses in Washington DC, injuring 5

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 9 days ago
WASHINGTON — Five people were injured Wednesday when a pedestrian bridge fell onto Interstate 295 in Washington, according to officials with D.C. Fire and EMS.

Authorities said they were called just after 11:50 a.m. to reports of the bridge collapse near the intersection of Kenilworth Avenue and Polk Street NE.

Five people were taken to hospitals with wounds after the bridge fell across the interstate, officials said. Chris Geldart, Washington’s acting deputy mayor for public safety and justice, said the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

The bridge appeared to have collapsed due to a crash Wednesday morning, according to investigators.

“At approximately 11:52 this morning, we had a collision with the bridge right here which separated the bridge from its mooring,” Geldart said. “The result of that collision caused multiple cars to be involved.”

Officials said the back part of the truck believed to have struck the bridge might not have had enough clearance, causing the collapse.

“Everything we see on the accident scene right now leads to this being a collision pulling the bridge off its moorings,” he said.

Mayor Muriel Bowser said the bridge had last been inspected in February. At that time, no structural issues were reported.

On Wednesday afternoon, authorities said a hazmat unit was working to mitigate a diesel fuel leak from the truck, which remained partially stuck under the bridge. Fire officials said at least one other vehicle was struck by debris.

Authorities continue to investigate.

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
