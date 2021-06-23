Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Supreme Court

PairTree speeds adoption process with an online, self-matching platform and $2.25M seed

By Devin Coldewey
TechCrunch
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe path to adoption is different for everyone, but there are generally some things they have in common: Once the process is started, it can take upwards of $50,000 and over a year-and-a-half to organize a match. While some of this comprises the ordinary legal hurdles involved in any adoption, a big part of it is simply that there are limited opportunities for adoption, and compatibility isn’t guaranteed. As many people considering adoption are doing so on the heels of unsuccessful fertility treatment, it can be a lot to take on and a dispiriting wait.

techcrunch.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile App#Adoption Agencies#Techcrunch#Jungian#Quick#Lgbtq#Urban Innovation Fund#Founder Collective#Female Founders Alliance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Supreme Court
News Break
Parenting
Related
Economyccenterdispatch.com

Inclusive Online Platform "Indy" Supports Independent Workers

- Even before the COVID-19 pandemic swelled, the ranks of work-from-home employees, freelancing was on the rise as workers across a range of fields sought more flexibility and control over their work lives, enabled by the latest advances in technology. In 2020, there were 59 million people doing freelance work in the United States. This is an increase from 2014, when there were about 53 million people freelancing according to Statista, a leading provider of market and consumer data.
Softwareaithority.com

Transposit’s DevOps Process Orchestration Platform Now Empowers Non-Developers to Automate Processes for Digital Operations

New customization, flexibility, and visibility features help engineering and operations teams work better together to achieve value faster. Transposit, the DevOps process orchestration company, introduced new platform capabilities which are developer-friendly, but built for all. They empower non-developers with customization, flexible orchestration, and intelligent operational visibility. Transposit’s expanded functionality bridges the gap between engineering and ITOps teams so they can work better together to deliver business value more quickly. By enabling teams to work with agility while simultaneously maintaining the governance and process controls, Transposit brings calm to the chaos of managing the complex modern stack.
Businessmartechseries.com

Exostar Speeds Digital Transformation Initiatives with the Launch of The Exostar Platform

Enterprises in Highly-Regulated Industries Benefit from Clear Visibility and Actionable Intelligence to Reduce Risk, Enhance Customer Engagement, and Create New Products and Services. Exostar, the leader in trusted, secure business collaboration in the Defense Industrial Base, life sciences, and healthcare, today announced the introduction of The Exostar Platform. The Exostar...
Computersdesign-reuse.com

Alphawave IP Adopts Diakopto's ParagonX EDA Platform and Methodology

Accelerating Time-to-Tapeout for High-Speed Connectivity IP. Tony Pialis, Alphawave’s CEO commented, “At Alphawave, we pride ourselves on moving fast while not breaking things. Diakopto’s ParagonX software is a key enabler of this approach. ParagonX helps Alphawave accelerate time-to-tapeout and improve design efficiency in leading-edge technology nodes by quickly pinpointing layout issues and bottlenecks and identifying design and layout improvements.” He added, “ParagonX is very fast. Analysis of small blocks is immediate. More importantly, ParagonX is able to analyze very large netlists that are impractical to simulate using other tools without compromising accuracy. The large capacity of ParagonX allows Alphawave to accurately validate key electrical targets at the top level of integration and iterate quickly.”
Personal Financefinextra.com

Brand New Day adopts Five Degrees core banking platform °neo

Five Degrees announces Brand New Day as the newest client for °neo, its recently unveiled new cloud-native core banking platform. The Dutch online pension bank selects °neo as their banking platform to fuel a renewed strategy and to extend its capabilities to provide more financial products. Earlier this year Brand...
Businessgamesindustry.biz

Indian streaming platform Loco raises $9m in seed round

Loco, a games-centric livestreaming platform in India, has completed a seed round of funding, raising $9 million. The platform launched in early 2020, and aims to be the Twitch-like home of India's gaming livestreams. It was founded by Anirudh and Ashwin Suresh, co-founders of digital entertainment company Pocket Aces. GamesBeat...
BusinessTechCrunch

Noname Security closes $60M Series B to eliminate API flaws

The round was led by Insight Partners with Next47, Forgepoint and The Syndicate Group (TSG) also participating, and brings Noname’s total funding to $85 million since emerging from stealth in December 2020. The startup, which currently has a 70-strong workforce and offices in Palo Alto and Tel Aviv, says it...
BusinessTechCrunch

Gusto is now offering pieces of its service to other companies via API

The move to provide elements of its service through other firms’ offerings could bolster Gusto’s growth rate; for partner platforms the ability to provide payroll services may make their overall offering more attractive to small businesses. According to Gusto co-founder and chief product officer Tomer London, vertical SaaS companies are...
EconomyTechCrunch

As work went remote, companies flocked to a startup dumping CVs for skill tests

As companies scrambled to re-orient themselves last year during the pandemic, one thing was clear: the shift to remote working had come sooner than anyone expected. With this came a fundamental shift in how businesses would have to hire new talent. And the question was, were managers going to laboriously sift through CVs in a crisis situation, or would they need to hit the ground running fast to force them towards assessing skills over CVs?
Coding & Programmingtechxplore.com

New data science platform speeds up Python queries

Researchers from Brown University and MIT have developed a new data science framework that allows users to process data with the programming language Python—without paying the 'performance tax' normally associated with a user-friendly language. The new framework, called Tuplex, is able to process data queries written in Python up to...
Technologyclevelandclinic.org

Semi-Automated SEEG Labeling Process Speeds Brain Mapping, Promotes Standardization

A semi-automated anatomical labeling method for stereotactic electroencephalography (SEEG) contacts demonstrates shorter analysis time and better labeling consistency while reducing the likelihood of gross anatomical error compared with the conventional manual method of brain mapping. “A computerized approach can precisely and consistently label brain anatomy,” says the study’s lead author,...
BusinessTechCrunch

Codat raises $40M from Tiger for its SMB-focused API service

The company also declined to provide any guidance regarding how much its valuation changed in the last year between lettered rounds. That Codat managed to raise more money is not a surprise, as the startup told TechCrunch that it grew its annual recurring revenue (ARR) by 3x from the end of 2019 to the end of 2020. The company’s CEO Pete Lord disclosed that the company is on track to repeat the feat this year. Such growth would imply a 9x gain in revenue at the end of 2021 compared to the result from two years ago.
BusinessSFGate

Social Storytelling Platform PechaKucha Raises $2.7 Million in Seed Funding

CHICAGO (PRWEB) June 29, 2021. PechaKucha, Inc., a social storytelling platform that has been used by millions of people across the globe, today announces a Seed funding of $2.7 million to scale its platform for time-based connectivity and sharing among creators, professionals, and brands. PechaKucha’s raise is led by Muneaki...
MarketsTechCrunch

Edtech startup Microverse raises $12.5M to bring income share agreements to the developing world

The startup tells TechCrunch it has closed a $12.5 million Series A led by Northzone with additional participation from General Catalyst, All Iron Ventures and a host of angel investors. We last covered the company after it had closed a bout of seed funding from General Catalysts and Y Combinator; this latest round brings the startup’s total funding to just under $16 million.
BusinessTechCrunch

Pietra raises $15M from Founders Fund to help creators launch their own product lines

The ex-Uber team at Pietra is cashing in on this vision with a plan to build a backend for launching and scaling creator product lines. The startup, which previously acted as a marketplace for jewelry sellers, has changed a bit since they announced a seed round from Andreessen Horowitz in early 2019. Now, the company has pivoted from hocking diamonds to building a broad platform for creators that are looking to scale sales of physical goods, from interfacing with suppliers, handling orders and fulfillment and setting up online storefronts.