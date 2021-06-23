Cancel
Celebrities

Michael B. Jordan apologizes for rum brand name tied to cultural appropriation

By Jared Alexander
TheGrio.com
TheGrio.com
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In an Instagram post Wednesday morning, actor Michael B. Jordan apologized for his rum brand name, which was called out for cultural appropriation. As theGrio previously reported, Jordan found himself in some hot water earlier this week. The successful entertainer recently launched his new rum brand, J’Ouvert, which was reportedly inspired by the Carnival event held in Trinidad and Tobago of the same name. When Jordan attempted to trademark the culturally significant name, he was called out by some vocal users on social media.

The goal of TheGrio is to be the news portal that satisfies the desire of African-Americans to stay informed and connected with their community. TheGrio’s editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a unique interest and/or pronounced impact within the national African Americans audience.

