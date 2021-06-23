Michael B. Jordan apologizes for rum brand name tied to cultural appropriation
In an Instagram post Wednesday morning, actor Michael B. Jordan apologized for his rum brand name, which was called out for cultural appropriation. As theGrio previously reported, Jordan found himself in some hot water earlier this week. The successful entertainer recently launched his new rum brand, J’Ouvert, which was reportedly inspired by the Carnival event held in Trinidad and Tobago of the same name. When Jordan attempted to trademark the culturally significant name, he was called out by some vocal users on social media.thegrio.com