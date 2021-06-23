Michael B. Jordan apologizes for rum brand name tied to cultural appropriation

João Donato is next up for the Jazz is Dead series. Pianist and composer João Donato is considered amongst his peers as a genius of Brazilian music. At age 24, he was considered one of the best musicians in Rio de Janeiro. His explorative nature of the Bossa Nova music helped inspire many young musicians in his home country and around the world. Now, he has teamed up with Adrian Younge and Ali Shaheed Muhammad on the seventh installment of the Jazz is Dead series. The album’s smooth transitions and complex harmonies allow listeners to really understand Donato’s genius.