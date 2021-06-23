Cancel
Janelle Monáe Lands Global Deal With Sony Music Publishing

By D'Shonda Brown
Essence
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article"I feel like I’m just getting started," the singer and actress says. Janelle Monáe has signed an exclusive, worldwide administration agreement with Sony Music Publishing. According to Variety, the Dirty Computer singer-songwriter has been signed alongside her longtime collaborators Chuck Lightning, co-founder and chief creative officer of Wondaland Pictures and Wondaland Arts Society, and Deep Cotton duo member Nate Wonder.

