Janelle Monáe Lands Global Deal With Sony Music Publishing

We the People is a new Netflix series that’s turning the dusty tunes of School House Rock (no shade to “I’m Just a Bill”) into updated American history lessons with R&B, rap, and hip-hip. “The entire project was about finding ways to talk about things that have become very partisan and not take sides,” show creator Chris Nee said of the 10-episode series. “With the Second Amendment, we made sure that both sides were represented and that the images of both sides were onscreen for the exact same amount of time.”