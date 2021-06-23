Cancel
Celebrities

Ex-cop who allegedly snorted cocaine off stripper launches OnlyFans, makes ‘five figures’ in first 24 hours

By Tricia Crimmins
Daily Dot
 9 days ago
Zachary Maidment, 29, a former senior constable in Gold Coast, Australia, started an OnlyFans with his ex-fiancée, 25-year-old model Tyana Hansen.

According to the Daily Mail, and several other reports, the pair were arrested and charged with drug possession after authorities obtained footage of them allegedly snorting cocaine off a stripper’s breasts in July 2020. Maidment and Hansen were reportedly celebrating his birthday at Gold Coast’s Star Casino at the time.

“When Zac was in the police, they controlled every aspect of his life, including what he posted to social media,” Hansen told the Daily Mail. “So, doing this is a chance for both of us to be ourselves.”

Australia’s ABC News reported that Maidment and Hansen made “five figures” in the first 24 hours of posting content on OnlyFans. Both the Daily Mail and ABC News reported that content on the pair’s OnlyFans page seems to have been filmed in the same hotel room in which Maidment and Hansen allegedly did cocaine.

Maidment is currently on bail and faces two charges for drug possession, two for drug supply, and two for possessing property suspected of being used in a crime, according to the Daily Mail. Hansen was reportedly charged with two counts of possessing dangerous drugs.

Hansen’s solicitor told the Sun that Hansen “has come to police knowledge as a result of a much larger operation.” The Daily Mail also reported that Hansen and Maidment’s arrests were part of Operation Sierra Edgehill, an effort by officers from Australia’s Ethical Standards Command, according to the Australian, to curb the trafficking of dangerous drugs.

Maidment and Hansen could not be reached for comment.

TikToker exposes nurse’s ‘hateful’ videos, allegedly gets him fired

‘Of course people are going to break down under these conditions’: Viral photo of McDonald’s worker’s ‘quitting’ sign sparks debate

Karen almost ‘ruins’ beach proposal in viral TikTok

H/T Daily Mail

