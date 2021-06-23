Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Xiaomi Brings Most Affordable 5G Phone in Kenya Alongside Redmi Note 10S

By Kenn Abuya
techweez.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere aren’t many 5G devices in Kenya, and that is for a good reason: the 5G service isn’t widely available yet. Heck, Safaricom, which has since launched the speedy connection has its base stations limited to select places in the country: a couple in Nairobi, and a few others in Western Kenya, totaling 15. However, by the end of the year, the carrier says that there will be 250 base stations, which, by then, we hope, will see people actively use the 4G successor.

techweez.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xiaomi Redmi#5g#Safaricom#Korean#Iphone#Kenyans#Chinese#The Redmi Note#5gspecs#Gpumali#Colourschrome Silver#Graphite Gray
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
World
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Xiaomi
Related
RetailPosted by
Android Police

Xiaomi launches its slimmest, lightest phone in India

Xiaomi is known to make some of the most aggressively priced phones, but its latest offering seems to be cut from a different cloth. While it still boasts some interesting specs, the company's marketing is all about the experience India's slimmest phone has to offer. This Mi 11 Lite is...
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite, Redmi K30 4G receive MIUI 12.5 update

If you are following Xiaomi closely, you might be aware that the company has been rolling out MIUI 12.5 update to eligible devices for the past few months. The latest smartphones to receive this update are Redmi K30 4G (aka POCO X2) and Mi 10T Lite. The Redmi K30 4G...
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Redmi Note 10 receives its third price hike in India

The Redmi Note 10 is the most affordable model in the Redmi Note 10 series. The handset was initially unveiled alongside the Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max in India. Three and a half months after its first sale, the device receives its third price hike.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Xiaomi has plans to launch Mi 11 Lite 5G in India

A few hours back, Xiaomi announced the Mi 11 Lite in India. The Mi Watch Revolve Active was also unveiled alongside it. In the pre-recorded launch livestream, Manu Jain, the Managing Director of Xiaomi India revealed that the company also has plans to launch the Mi 11 Lite 5G in the country.
Cell Phonesmspoweruser.com

Future Xiaomi phones may not need a power socket to recharge the battery

Last month, Xiaomi released the 200W fast-charging technology, which is capable of fully charge the battery of your smartphone in just eight minutes. Besides the ground-breaking fast-charging technology, the Chinese company has other pieces of futuristic charging technology in store for us. The Chinese phone maker has recently applied for...
Cell PhonesElectronicsWeekly.com

624m 5G phones to be sold in 2021

624 million 5G smartphones will be sold this year up from 269 million in 2020, says Strategy Analytics. Q1 5G phone shipments were 135.7 million. Apple was top brand in Q1 on 40.4 million units; Oppo second on 21.5 million (up from 1.2 million in Q1 2020) and Vivo third with 19.4 million (2.9 million) but since Oppo and Vivo are made by the same company – BBK Electronics – BBK is the No.1 manufacturer.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Redmi Note 10 price in India increased once again

Earlier this month, Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi hiked the pricing of the Redmi Note 10 in India. Fresh information reveals that the company has hiked the pricing of the device once again. The Redmi Note 10 was announced in two variants such as 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and...
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

This $375 Galaxy A71 5G is the most surprising Prime Day phone deal we've found

Most of Samsung's best Android phones are on sale for Prime Day, but the Galaxy A71 5G is easily the most affordable Samsung phone of them all. As a solid mid-range phone, the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G packs in the same processor as the $700 Google Pixel 5, complete with 5G connectivity and a whopping four cameras on the back. That makes it one of the best Prime Day smartphone deals you'll find, and a way to treat your wallet well while still getting something great.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

The popular Redmi Note 9 gets Android 11 update

Launched as a cheaper version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro, the regular Redmi Note 9 smartphone is getting the Android 11 update one year after its market release. While Google is readying a much newer version of Android, many devices are still stuck on Android 10, and the Redmi Note 9 was one of them until recently.
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Samsung W22 5G will be the next China-exclusive Galazy Z Fold phone

Last year, Samsung surprised the Android community and the rest of the mobile world with the Samsung W21 5G. It was released in November as a bigger Galaxy Z Fold 2 exclusive for China. This 2021, another similar version will be ready. The Samsung W22 5G is now anticipated to be the next model. It will be another variant of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 exclusive again for China. The new foldable phones by the South Korean tech giant are expected to be unveiled in August. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be the stars of the show.
NFLnotebookcheck.net

Redmi Note 10 5G: Xiaomi's budget entry into the 5G era

Xiaomi's philosophy is to offer great prices, and this is also true for the Redmi Note 10 5G, which starts at an already low MSRP of just 230 Euros (~$274). In return, buyers get a 6.5-inch IPS display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 90 Hz ref, a fast MediaTek Dimensity 700 CPU with 4 GB of RAM, as well as 64 GB of internal UFS 2.2 storage, which can be expanded with a microSD card. An analog radio receiver, an audio jack, NFC, Wi-Fi 5, and an IR blaster are also on board.
Cell Phonestucsonpost.com

'Samsung ranked no. 4 in 5G phones in the first quarter'

Seoul [South Korea], June 23 (ANI/Global Economic): Although Samsung Electronics ranked No.4 in 5G smartphone markets behind Apple and Chinese companies in the first quarter of this year, but it is analyzed that Samsung will step up to No.2 next year. According to the market research company Strategy Analytics (SA)...
BusinessNeowin

Qualcomm, AT&T, Xiaomi, Samsung, and more collaborate to drive 5G mmWave growth

Multiple companies have been investing in 5G mmWave technology and rollout recently. In February, MediaTek announced a 5G modem that supports mmWave. Support for mmWave is important in the ever changing technology landscape because 5G is a combination of mmWave - which are high-frequency bands that are super-fast, but can be obstructed by the tiniest thing - and sub-6, lower-frequency bands that can penetrate buildings, but aren't as fast. In order to realize the full potential of 5G, the aggregation of the two technologies is essential.
Cell Phonesnotebookcheck.net

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S: A consistent OS would have been nice

We have reviewed all of the smartphones in Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 10 series (Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 5G). The Redmi Note 10S is that the latest device that we have reviewed. Over the course of our reviews, we learnt a few things about the differences in hardware. We also learnt about the behaviour of the software.