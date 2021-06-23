Xiaomi Brings Most Affordable 5G Phone in Kenya Alongside Redmi Note 10S
There aren’t many 5G devices in Kenya, and that is for a good reason: the 5G service isn’t widely available yet. Heck, Safaricom, which has since launched the speedy connection has its base stations limited to select places in the country: a couple in Nairobi, and a few others in Western Kenya, totaling 15. However, by the end of the year, the carrier says that there will be 250 base stations, which, by then, we hope, will see people actively use the 4G successor.techweez.com