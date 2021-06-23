Xiaomi Brings Most Affordable 5G Phone in Kenya Alongside Redmi Note 10S

Last year, Samsung surprised the Android community and the rest of the mobile world with the Samsung W21 5G. It was released in November as a bigger Galaxy Z Fold 2 exclusive for China. This 2021, another similar version will be ready. The Samsung W22 5G is now anticipated to be the next model. It will be another variant of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 exclusive again for China. The new foldable phones by the South Korean tech giant are expected to be unveiled in August. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be the stars of the show.