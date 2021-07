Last night was a pretty epic night if you’re a Tampa Bay Lightning fan. If you’re an Islanders fan, not so much. I’d watch this now in case they take it down!. A group of fans in New York were streamed watching and reacting to the beating the Bolts put on the Islanders. It’s as hilarious as you’d expect. My favorite moment might be at 2 hours and 12 minutes. If you’re at work, make sure you have the ear buds in because the language does get raw.