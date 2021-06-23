Fourth Erie County teen wins scholarship through state's COVID-19 vaccine program

New York State announced the fourth-round winners of the 'Get A Shot to Make Your Future' incentive Wednesday and a fourth Erie County teen is among the winners.

Ford Morrison of Erie County is one of the 10 fourth-round winners of a full tuition, room and board scholarship to any public college or university in New York State. Morrison is the fourth Erie County teen to win a scholarship as Madison Pennington, Brian Hoffman and Ella Campbell were among the winners in the second and third rounds.

As part of the program the state is raffling off 50 scholarships. The program began May 27 and one more drawing will be held.

"New York is pulling out all the stops to get New Yorkers vaccinated, and a free SUNY or CUNY scholarship is one of the most exciting incentives to get even more shots in arms across the state," Governor Cuomo said. "The winners from this round will receive a potentially life-changing opportunity to get a free college education, while at the same time protecting their families and their communities by getting vaccinated against COVID-19. We thank all of the young New Yorkers who have stepped up and taken the vaccine, and I encourage other unvaccinated New Yorkers who are 12 to 17 years of age to do the same."

The other fourth-round winners are below: