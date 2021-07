An enlightening new survey found that nearly two-thirds of Americans believe in extraterrestrials, but only a few of the participants expressed concern over the UFO phenomenon being a major national security risk. Conducted by the prestigious Pew Research Center over the course of the ten days leading up to the release of the Pentagon UAP Report last Friday, the poll featured a rather sizeable sampling of opinions from 10,417 adults living in the United States. Asking those surveyed for their "best guess" as to whether or not "intelligent life exists on other planets," a staggering 65% answered in the affirmative, while only 34 percent indicated that they do not believe that to be the case.