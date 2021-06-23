Carter’s Critters: Sweet Pea

Mary Dixie Carter’s suspense-filled debut novel The Photographer places us in the mind and world of a successful New York City photographer named Delta Dawn. When we meet our protagonist, she’s on a job for a wealthy couple, Amelia and Fritz Straub, taking photos at their daughter Natalie’s birthday party. Delta, who tells her own story in this first-person narrative, clearly knows how to work the room, and more than that, she knows how to get the photos she wants. She admits to learning how to face-paint and craft balloon animals just to get the perfect shots capturing blissful childhood joy — and she proves herself too, using the latter skill to charm 11-year-old Natalie and her friends.