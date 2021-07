If you haven’t seen my last couple of posts, then you might not know that I’ve been in Charleston, SC for a fun weekend trip! I ate so many incredible meals while in Charleston, that I just had to share some of my favorites with you guys! I know that there are so many incredible restaurants in Charleston, BUT I figured I’d share a few of my favorites just incase you are planning a trip, having some recommendations might help you narrow down your search on where to eat (because I know it was definitely difficult for me to choose where to eat!).