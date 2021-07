From year to year, there are usually few things NBA draft prognosticators can agree on, but there appears to be no debate from them on what direction the Detroit Pistons will go with the first overall pick in the July 29 NBA draft. After that, things get a bit murkier, but there’s also a general consensus on the top five or six players who will be taken, in varying orders. By the time the draft board gets to No. 10 – New Orleans’ official spot after Tuesday’s lottery – an array of names are projected, but the early mock drafts universally expect the Pelicans to take a perimeter player, either a guard or a wing.