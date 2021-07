Facing admonishment for packing up “early” may sound familiar to antsy school children anxiously awaiting the school bell’s ring, but such is the case for full-grown adult employees, as well — at least those who work at Amazon.In a TikTok posted by @amazonassociatef1, an anonymous Amazon associate who documents their day to day experiences working for the controversial company, an Amazon manager or supervisor of some kind is heard over the loud speaker warning employees not leave their stations “early” — though it’s less than one minute until their shifts end.“It is 9:59, not 10’o’clock guys,” the Amazon superior asserts....