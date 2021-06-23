Detroit Pistons win lottery for NBA overall No. 1 draft pick

The Detroit Pistons have a chance to make a splash and totally revitalize the franchise for the better this summer. Detroit holds the first overall pick in a top-heavy draft and also has three second-round picks, which can be used to find a diamond in the rough or be packaged in a trade to add another first-round pick. Jerami Grant has the opportunity to improve in Tokyo, and for the first time in many, many years, Detroit basketball is giving fans a reason to be excited about the future.