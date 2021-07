After 16-years in Duluth, the Coast Guard Cutter Alder is scheduled to leave Duluth. Sometime in July, the Alder will travel under the Aerial Lift Bridge for the last time on its way to its new home in San Francisco, California. Before it takes the long journey to California, it will travel through the Great Lakes and the Saint Lawrence Seaway south along the East Coast to the U.S. Coast Guard Yard in Baltimore, Maryland where it will undergo a year of maintenance.