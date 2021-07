Eva Mendes is revealing why she doesn't share candid photos taken by her longtime SO, Ryan Gosling. On Monday, Mendes shared several posts on Instagram featuring solo shots of herself wearing a geometrically patterned purple dress and posing in a playground. In her first post, she sits on a swing wearing white-rimmed glasses; "Park life," she captioned it. Among the comments, one follower pegged the question, "How many of your photos are taken by Ryan?" In response, the actress cleared the air with, "None that I post. My friends take them and I take theirs. It's a girl thang."