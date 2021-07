With the entire Dallas Cowboys roster now officially on break before the beginning of training camp in Oxnard, a lot of coverage is about the usual suspects. Dak Prescott, the other players coming back from injury, Micah Parsons and the rest of the rookies, free agents, and the plight of Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch. Well, not this one. Every year there are players who just fade from sight before camp despite still being on the roster. Some will never emerge, but others, due to unexpectedly strong performances or misfortune for others, wind up having a bigger role in the fall than we imagined. None are challenging to be starters at this point, but depth is vital. 2020 was a harsh example.