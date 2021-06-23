Harvey Guillén Would Love to See Buffy on What We Do in the Shadows, and Same

Harvey Guillén is making a name for himself in the world. From starring in Werewolves Within to doing his own live talk show, he’s killing it! But many of us know and love him from his introduction to the world of vampires as Guillermo on What We Do in the Shadows, the FX show set in Staten Island and based on the movie of the same name. From the wildly fun minds of Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement, the show is much of the same energy that the 2014 movie was. This time, with the wonderful addition of Guillermo, though.