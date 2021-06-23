Cancel
What do you call a Loki who might not be a Loki at all?

By Sam Barsanti
A.V. Club
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post discusses the events of Loki’s third episode, “Lamentis.”. This week’s episode of Loki had a lot of running from one place to another in front of a number of colorful backdrops, from purple mountains being hammered by the crumbling debris of a crashing planet to a cyberpunk street market, but there was still time for the show to drop a couple of intriguing reveals. One is that the agents of the Time Variance Authority are apparently not fake people dreamed up by the Time-Keepers, literal office drones who exist for no reason beyond their temporal bureaucracy, but that they are time variants themselves—meaning, somewhere in the “Sacred Timeline,” there might be another version of Owen Wilson’s Mobius or Eugene Cordero’s character who didn’t know what a fish was. But these specific versions were pulled out of the timeline for whatever reason and repurposed as TVA employees. We’ll have to wait and see what that could possibly mean for the future of Loki, but it is, again, intriguing.

www.avclub.com
MoviesComicBook

Loki Star Jaimie Alexander Teases Lady Sif's Role in Thor: Love and Thunder

This was an exciting week for Marvel fans as the new episode of Loki featured the long-awaited return of Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif. The star cameoed in a scene that featured Loki (Tom Hiddleston) stuck in a time loop with Sif, who continually beat him up for cutting her hair. This appearance marks Alexander's first time playing Sif since she appeared in two episodes of Agents of SHIELD during the show's first and second seasons. Before that, she was last seen in Thor (2011) and Thor: The Dark World (2013). Alexander will be returning yet again for the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder. In fact, she just teased her upcoming appearance in her Instagram stories.
TV SeriesPosted by
Daily Dot

Recap: ‘Loki’ goes full ‘Doctor Who’ in episode 3

Loki‘s third episode had a strong Doctor Who vibe, beginning with its main location: an alien planet in the midst of an apocalypse, where the outdoor scenes look like they were filmed in a quarry. A sci-fi TV classic!. Arriving through a portal in space and time, Loki and Sylvie...
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Who is Lady Loki?

Lady Loki in graphic novels it takes that form after the Ragnarok, which is the moment when Asgard is destroyed by Surtur. The inhabitants of this magical place revive in Oklahoma as humans. The warrior and companion of Thor, Lady Sif, returns with her mind too weak and is possessed by Loki. So this character begins to meet up with several of Marvel’s worst villains: Doctor Doom, Norman Osborn y los Dark Avengers.
TV SeriesPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

‘Loki’: All the Coolest Episode 2 Easter Eggs

The following post contains SPOILERS for Episode 2 of Loki. Well, that ending was certainly... mischievous. On Episode 2 of Loki, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki Laufeyson comes face to face with the variant that’s been causing so much trouble throughout Marvel’s sacred timeline. Only this Loki doesn’t share the old Loki’s face. Or even their gender. This Loki, played by Sophia Di Martino, is a woman.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Loki: all about Ravonna Renslayer

Ravonna Renslayer piqued the curiosity of fans of Loki since his first appearance in the series Disney+. The judge of the VAT maintains direct relationship with Guardians of Time, which as explained Miss Minutes they are responsible for protecting and completing the universal timeline. Renslayer was in charge of receiving Loki and ultimately allow Mobius recruit him to catch a dangerous variant: Lady Loki.
TV SeriesThe Ringer

Is the ‘Loki’ Variant Even a Loki?

Early in this week’s episode of Loki, “The Variant,” Agent Mobius briefs a team of Minutemen led by Hunter B-15 on the particular variant they’re hunting. “We’re not just looking for a time criminal, we’re looking for a Loki,” Mobius explains. “A type we should all be very familiar with, because the TVA has pruned a lot of these guys, almost more than any other variant. And no two are alike—slight differences in appearances or … not so slight.”
TV Serieswashingtonnewsday.com

What is Loki’s Sexuality in Episode 3 of ‘Loki’?

What is Loki’s Sexuality in Episode 3 of ‘Loki’?. In episode 3 of the Disney+ series Loki, Tom Hiddleston and what we believed was Lady Loki (Sophia Di Martino) teamed up for survival, and the two had an informative heart-to-heart along the way. Many previously unknown truths about the characters...
ComicsPosted by
GamesRadar+

Loki merchandise might confirm the true identity of 'Lady Loki'

New Loki merchandise apparently gives away the true identity of the "Lady Loki" variant. A replica helmet set on Zavvi includes both Loki's and the Variant's headgear – with the site naming the merchandise as a "Loki & Sylvie Replica Helmet Set" (H/T The Direct). The set is currently sold out, but following the link still shows the name – and we grabbed a screenshot below of the Zavvi Ireland landing page showing the merch.
TV SeriesPosted by
Y105

Where Do ‘Loki’ Variants Come From?

By far, the #1 question we get the most on our Twitter account is “Where do the Loki variants come from?” The main Loki variant on the show, played by Tom Hiddleston, is just the same character we’ve known for the last 12 years in the MCU from a different point in his timeline. The other variants we’ve seen, though, look wildly different — including the most important one, played by Sophia Di Martino, who happens to be a female Loki.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

“Loki”: which MCU movies do you need to understand the series

Do you want to know how we got here? These are the movies you should see before watching the first episodes of the series on Disney Plus. “Thor”: the first tape of the god of thunder shows Loki’s betrayal and his involvement in Thor’s approach to Jane Foster. “Avengers”: The...
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

What are Lady Loki’s goals and who does she seek revenge on?

The series of Loki on the streaming service Disney+ introduced us to a new figure within the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Lady Loki. Much has been said about her and who she really is, after confusion about her identity. That’s why we’ll go over what his intentions are within the show and who he’s fighting against.
TV & Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

Is Loki a polyglot? These are all the languages ​​that Tom Hiddleston speaks

With the premiere of Loki on Disney+, Marvel returned to reap great success. The series, which has Tom Hiddleston As the exclusive protagonist, he is part of phase four of the MCU and tells the true story of what happened to his character after the end of The Avengers, at which point he disappeared along with the tesseract that the most famous superheroes in the world tried to protect greatly .
Comicsepicstream.com

Loki: What is Lamentis 1 and Its Significance in the MCU

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Warning! This article may contain spoilers for Loki. Read at your own risk!. The canon series of Loki veered away from the usual Time Variance Authority office setting into another place and time, the title of Episode 3 itself, Lamentis. This is where Loki accidentally transports himself and Sylvie as they were trying to escape Judge Renslayer. But first, what is this place and its significance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?
TV Seriesthedigitalfix.com

Loki episode 3 review – more doctor why than doctor who

Given that it’s only six episodes, Loki moved apace through ‘Glorious Purpose’ and ‘The Variant’, yielding a strong mix of character and world-building. For the third episode, ‘Lamentis’, neither is stimulated particularly well, with dialogue that holds some revelations poorly couched in a meandering plot. We start well enough: Loki’s...
TV Seriesepicstream.com

Loki: Is Sylvie Really a Loki Variant?

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Warning! This article may contain spoilers for Loki. Read at your own risk!. The first time we get to see her, she was full on feisty and mysterious but in Episode 3 of Loki, Lamentis, we get to know Sylvie more as she and Loki ventures out into an apocalyptic event with no way out. Her persona creates much a confusion as to who she really is and whether she is really a Loki Variant considering that her set of skills and abilities are much different than that of Loki’s.