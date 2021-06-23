What do you call a Loki who might not be a Loki at all?

This post discusses the events of Loki’s third episode, “Lamentis.”. This week’s episode of Loki had a lot of running from one place to another in front of a number of colorful backdrops, from purple mountains being hammered by the crumbling debris of a crashing planet to a cyberpunk street market, but there was still time for the show to drop a couple of intriguing reveals. One is that the agents of the Time Variance Authority are apparently not fake people dreamed up by the Time-Keepers, literal office drones who exist for no reason beyond their temporal bureaucracy, but that they are time variants themselves—meaning, somewhere in the “Sacred Timeline,” there might be another version of Owen Wilson’s Mobius or Eugene Cordero’s character who didn’t know what a fish was. But these specific versions were pulled out of the timeline for whatever reason and repurposed as TVA employees. We’ll have to wait and see what that could possibly mean for the future of Loki, but it is, again, intriguing.