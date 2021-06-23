Progressive lawmakers want Biden to act after Republicans block voting rights bill

(Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

By Brian Brant

(WASHINGTON) In the aftermath of Senate Republicans filibustering a landmark elections and ethics bill, progressive members of Congress addressed their frustrations calling for action and the end to the filibuster, according to CNN.

"I believe even with the resistance in our own caucus to ending the filibuster, I think the filibuster's days are numbered," Democratic New Mexico Sen. Martin Heinrich told CNN. "Nothing makes that case better than the abuse of voting rights we are seeing."

The call to end the filibuster gained new fervor on Tuesday after Senate Republicans blocked debate on the For the People Act, even as Senate Democrats rushed to secure their base would advance the legislation.

Now, Senate progressives are calling to Biden to weigh in, hoping he would use his power to address voting rights.

"It's always good to hear from your leader," Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren said.

Some House Democrats are even vowing to block Biden's infrastructure legislation if there is no resolution with voting rights.

"I can't imagine having a vote in the House on an infrastructure bill, before resolving the issue of whether we will continue to have a democracy," said Rep. Mondaire Jones, a freshman New York Democrat.

New York Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman has argued Biden has taken too limited of a role of publicly pushing for voting rights.

"He's not absent, but he needs to be a lot more vocal and a lot more out front," he said.

However, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki pushed back against this claim pointing to Biden meeting with senators, nominating Department of Justice officials to advocate and issuing executive orders that address the growing issue.

"I would say that's hardly being silent," Psaki said. "That's hardly sitting on the back bench, and we are -- he will be standing with advocates in this fight for the foreseeable future."