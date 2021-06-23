Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'I May Destroy You,' 'Crip Camp' Among Next Batch of 2021 Peabody Award Winners

By Michael Schneider
Middletown Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO’s “I May Destroy You” and Netflix’s “Crip Camp” are among the next batch of this year’s Peabody Award winners, which continue to be announced throughout the week. Variety also has a first look at actor Selma Blair presenting the honor to “Crip Camp”; scroll down to watch. Peabody is...

www.middletownpress.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selma Blair
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peabody Awards#Hbo#Org#Pbs Rrb#Peabodyawards Com#Falkna#British#Latin American#Collective#Samsa Film Hbo Europe#Gazeta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
BBC
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Movies
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Netflix
Related
Peabody, MABoston Globe

There’s plenty to like about the Peabody Awards

The winners of the 81st annual Peabody Awards, which pay tribute to top entertainment and media, were announced this week. And it’s an impressive little group of shows. The highlights include a number of my favorites. Steve McQueen’s anthology series “Small Axe” (Amazon) focuses in on the West Indian community in the UK. Michaela Coel’s “I May Destroy You” (HBO) is a stunning miniseries about a woman who was drugged and raped, along with the issues of consent among those in her small group of friends.
MoviesVariety

Awards HQ June 21: ‘Small Axe’ Dance Party; Asian American Inclusion; Peabody Winners; Daytime Emmys: What to Expect; Documentary Double Dipping; Kaley Cuoco’s Evolution; More!

Greetings from Variety Awards Headquarters! Today is June 21, 2021, which means it’s 4 days until the Daytime Emmys telecast on June 25; 7 days until nomination-round voting ends on June 28; 22 days until nominations are announced on July 13; 59 days until final-round voting starts on Aug. 19; and 90 days until the Primetime Emmys telecast on Sept. 19.
Presidential Electionpbs.org

‘Whose Vote Counts’ Wins FRONTLINE’s Second Peabody Award of 2021

The documentary Whose Vote Counts won a 2021 George Foster Peabody Award on Tuesday, the second FRONTLINE film to win the prestigious award this year. The October 2020 film, a joint investigation with the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism and reporters from the USA TODAY Network, examined allegations of voter disenfranchisement in the lead-up to the 2020 U.S. presidential election through the lens of the battleground state of Wisconsin. From FRONTLINE correspondent and New Yorker writer Jelani Cobb, producer Tom Jennings and director June Cross, the investigation examined how unfounded claims of extensive voter fraud entered the political mainstream, and ultimately whose vote counted and whose was endangered. It was honored by the Peabody Awards in the News category.
TV & Videospbs.org

FRONTLINE Wins Peabody Award for ‘China Undercover’

China Undercover, FRONTLINE’s documentary investigating what has been described as the largest mass incarceration of an ethnic group since the Holocaust, was named a 2021 George Foster Peabody Award winner in the News category on Monday. The April 2020 documentary went inside China’s tightly controlled Xinjiang region to explore the...
MoviesComicBook

Toxic Avenger Reboot Adds Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and I May Destroy You Stars

The reboot of Toxic Avenger, the 1984 Troma Entertainment hit that inspired numerous sequels and an animated TV series, has recruited a pair of actors to bolster their already-impressive cast. Interestingly, one of the two -- Jonny Coyne -- appeared in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom last year alongside Taylour Paige, who was cast in the film last month. He will be joined by Sarah Niles, who has appeared in Ted Lasso and I May Destroy You. The pair join a cast that's toplined by Peter Dinklage as the hero and Kevin Bacon as the villain. Other members of the cast include Jacob Tremblay, Elijah Wood, and Julia Davis.
CelebritiesPosted by
Shine my Crown

Chika Criticizes Kylie Jenner for ‘Capitalizing on a Lie’

Rapper Chika is not afraid to air her opinion. On Tuesday, she took to Twitter to air our Kylie Jenner, who she says built her billion-dollar industry on a lie. “kylie jenner got lip injections, lied about it, saying it was just the way she lines them, creating a wave of yt women looking like mirandasings, then made a brand of lipkits (ya know, capitalizing on a lie), & then sold the company to a billionaire corporation to deceive forbes,” Chika tweeted.
TV & VideosApple Insider

'Ted Lasso' wins Peabody Award for its 'radical optimism'

Apple TV+ hit comedy "Ted Lasso" has been honored with a Peabody in the 81st year of these prestigious awards. Already a multi-award winning hit with nods from the Writers' Guild, Critics Choice and Directors' Guild, "Ted Lasso" has now been presented with a Peabody Award. Peabody's are presented to shows and series that are judged to be excellent.
Celebritiesuga.edu

Presenters unveiled for 81st Annual Peabody Awards

Winners will be announced over four consecutive days starting June 21. Peabody has announced the presenters for the 81st annual Peabody Awards. The 30 winners will be named across major social media channels beginning June 21 through June 24. Celebrity presenters will announce each winner via a short video that will include remarks from the winners. The awards presentation will take place between 9 a.m. PT and 10:30 a.m. PT each day on Twitter (@PeabodyAwards), Instagram (@PeabodyAwards), Facebook (Peabody Awards) and at https://peabodyawards.com/.
TV & Videospbs.org

PBS NewsHour Named Recipient of Two Peabody Awards

This week, PBS NewsHour received two Peabody Awards for its global and economic coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as its 2020 reporting on the desperate journey faced by migrants along the Darien Gap. The award for NewsHour’s coverage of the pandemic was presented yesterday by ABC News correspondent Deborah Roberts (linked HERE) and the award for Desperate Journey was presented today by actress and activist America Ferrera (linked HERE). Earlier this month, PBS NewsHour anchor and managing editor Judy Woodruff was named the recipient of the inaugural Peabody Award for Journalistic Integrity.
Moviesseattlepi.com

'Doctor Strange': Tilda Swinton Reflects on Ancient One Casting, Margaret Cho Exchange

Tilda Swinton has said she’s “very grateful” for a renewed discourse around her casting as The Ancient One in “Doctor Strange” — a hot topic for representation in Hollywood that re-emerged last month when Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige expressed regret at casting her in a role that was portrayed by an elderly Tibetan man in the graphic novels, but written for a woman in the movie.
TV & Videosimore.com

Watch Will Ferrell present Apple TV+'s 'Ted Lasso' with a Peabody Award

A clip posted to Twitter shows the short presentation and a word from star Jason Sudeikis. Apple TV+ clearly has a hit on its hands with Ted Lasso and ahead of its second season debut, the show has been presented with its very own Peabody Award. A short video has been shared on Twitter that shows Will Ferrell presenting the award as well as a clip from the show itself. The video is rounded out by a few words by the show's lead, Jason Sudeikis.
CelebritiesVulture

Unproblematic Men Stephen Colbert and Ted Lasso Win 2021 Peabody Awards

Hot Nice Summer is off to a great start. The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and Ted Lasso are among the 2021 Peabody Award winners, with the shows, which air on CBS and Apple TV+, respectively, winning in the Entertainment category for their contributions to the medium. In a statement, the awards committee hailed The Late Show’s “remarkably successful transformation of the late-night television model” during the coronavirus pandemic and Colbert’s “gentle spirit” as a host; Ted Lasso, on the other hand, was praised for its “charming dose of radical optimism” and “the perfect counter to the enduring prevalence of toxic masculinity” in our culture. (No mention of Ted’s ’stache, though.) Also winning Peabodys this year are Asian Americans and Time for Documentary; Floodlines for Podcast/Radio; Full Disclosure and China Undercover for News; The Owl House for Children’s & Youth; and, presumably, Coach Beard for Best Man.
TV Seriesimore.com

'Stillwater,' the Apple TV+ animated kids series, earns a Peabody Award

The series has earned the award for "excellence in storytelling, and for work that encourages empathy." Stillwater, the Apple TV+ animated kids series, has earned a Peabody Award. Today, Apple announced that the beloved children's series has won a Peabody Award for "excellence in storytelling, and for work that encourages...