'I May Destroy You,' 'Crip Camp' Among Next Batch of 2021 Peabody Award Winners

Hot Nice Summer is off to a great start. The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and Ted Lasso are among the 2021 Peabody Award winners, with the shows, which air on CBS and Apple TV+, respectively, winning in the Entertainment category for their contributions to the medium. In a statement, the awards committee hailed The Late Show’s “remarkably successful transformation of the late-night television model” during the coronavirus pandemic and Colbert’s “gentle spirit” as a host; Ted Lasso, on the other hand, was praised for its “charming dose of radical optimism” and “the perfect counter to the enduring prevalence of toxic masculinity” in our culture. (No mention of Ted’s ’stache, though.) Also winning Peabodys this year are Asian Americans and Time for Documentary; Floodlines for Podcast/Radio; Full Disclosure and China Undercover for News; The Owl House for Children’s & Youth; and, presumably, Coach Beard for Best Man.