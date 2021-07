Nick Carter reveals he’s been taking some time to focus on his fitness regimen while raising three children with wife Lauren Kitt in an EXCLUSIVE new interview. Nick Carter, 41, is giving credit to Will Smith, 52, for inspiring him to focus on his self-described ‘dad bod’. The Backstreet Boy told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY during an episode of TVTalk on Instagram Live on June 18 that like Will, who has put his weight loss mission on full display on social media, Nick is prioritizing his physical well-being as of late. “I’m working on my Dad bod!” said Nick. “I saw Will Smith, the challenge that he was doing and how that bod got him through COVID. I was this close to showing how much weight I gained during the pandemic.”