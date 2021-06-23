Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, DC

Pedestrian bridge collapses in Washington DC, injuring 5

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WX1TZ_0adA5Wuy00

WASHINGTON — Five people were injured Wednesday when a pedestrian bridge fell onto Interstate 295 in Washington, according to officials with D.C. Fire and EMS.

Authorities said they were called just after 11:50 a.m. to reports of the bridge collapse near the intersection of Kenilworth Avenue and Polk Street NE.

Five people were taken to hospitals with wounds after the bridge fell across the interstate, officials said. Chris Geldart, Washington’s acting deputy mayor for public safety and justice, said the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

The bridge appeared to have collapsed due to a crash Wednesday morning, according to investigators.

“At approximately 11:52 this morning, we had a collision with the bridge right here which separated the bridge from its mooring,” Geldart said. “The result of that collision caused multiple cars to be involved.”

Officials said the back part of the truck believed to have struck the bridge might not have had enough clearance, causing the collapse.

“Everything we see on the accident scene right now leads to this being a collision pulling the bridge off its moorings,” he said.

Mayor Muriel Bowser said the bridge had last been inspected in February. At that time, no structural issues were reported.

On Wednesday afternoon, authorities said a hazmat unit was working to mitigate a diesel fuel leak from the truck, which remained partially stuck under the bridge. Fire officials said at least one other vehicle was struck by debris.

Authorities continue to investigate.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Community Policy
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
47K+
Followers
52K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Traffic
Washington, DC
Accidents
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muriel Bowser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazmat#Cars#Traffic Accident#D C Fire#Ems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Politics
Related
Surfside, FLPosted by
Action News Jax

Fewer people missing in collapse; nearby tower is evacuated

SURFSIDE, Fla. — (AP) — The number of people missing in the Florida condominium collapse fell Friday following a new review, but fears of another potentially catastrophic failure deepened after engineers found unsafe conditions in a different tower and ordered the entire building evacuated. The nearby city of North Miami...
Surfside, FLPosted by
Action News Jax

Number of missing in collapse falls; nearby tower evacuated

SURFSIDE, Fla. — (AP) — The number of people missing in the Florida condominium collapse fell Friday following a new review, but fears of another potentially catastrophic failure deepened after engineers found unsafe conditions in a different tower and ordered the entire building evacuated. The city of North Miami Beach...
Surfside, FLPosted by
Action News Jax

Surfside condo collapse: Death toll rises to 22; building will be demolished

SURFSIDE, Fla. — The death toll after last week’s partial collapse of a condominium in Surfside has risen to 22 as crews continue to search for survivors and race against time as Hurricane Elsa presents a possible threat to the state of Florida. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava also said she signed an emergency order to demolish the rest of the 12-story building.
WorldPosted by
Action News Jax

Canada hunts for survivors of fire that destroyed small town

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — (AP) — Officials on Friday hunted for any missing residents of a British Columbia town destroyed by wildfire as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered federal assistance. The province's Coroner's Service said it had received reports of two deaths related to the fire, but had not...
North Miami Beach, FLPosted by
Action News Jax

Evacuation ordered for condo in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — City officials in North Miami Beach ordered the evacuation of a condominium on Friday due to unsafe conditions. The North Miami Beach Building Department ordered the evacuation of the Crestview Towers Condominium because of unsafe structural and electrical conditions, WSVN reported. The evacuation took place...