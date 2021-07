Have you ever seen a fish do something like this? One of the most popular catnip toys for cats on Amazon wiggles and flops around just like a real fish. Interactive cat toys keep your kitty on his toes. It may seem fishy, but this flippity fish cat toy works as a teaser that will stimulate your kitty during playtime. The best thing is that it's a plush toy made from non-toxic materials, so you won't have to worry about hygiene when you play along with a carp dancing fish.