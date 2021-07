New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI/PNN): Have you ever heard of Onion Papers? Papers made out of onion peels? Garlic peels? Potato peels? If not, today we tell you the story of a young Sustainable Recycler who is battling a Waste management crisis through her Green Paper!India, with around 1.3 billion population, on average every household in India generates around 300 grams of Vegetable waste daily. If this waste is properly utilized, we can do wonders! We have all come across bio enzymes and compost. But this is something totally new; an idea to generate paper every day from your daily kitchen waste.