ELHS Athletic Hall of Fame ceremony on hold, work continues behind the scenes
EAST LONGMEADOW – Bronze plaques bearing the names of athletes, coaches and others who have left a mark on East Longmeadow High School’s (ELHS) athletic history sit proudly on display near the large gymnasium in the school. Soccer, lacrosse, football, softball, wrestling – athletes from all of the major sports played at ELHS have been recognized in the East Longmeadow High School Athletic Hall of Fame.www.thereminder.com