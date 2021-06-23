Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

Considering a string face-lift? You may want to think twice

By Carlos Wolf, M.D. Special to the Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 9 days ago

Q. All of my friends have had string face-lifts. They’re convincing me I should do it. Would you recommend it?. A. I do not do any string lifts or string facial elevation. I do not believe in the process and have written about this in the past. Having been a...

www.miamiherald.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Surgery#Think Twice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
Related
AnimalsCommonwealth Journal

Think twice before removing Wildlife

It's not uncommon for our wildlife center to receive call from a concerned homeowner regarding the discovery of a raccoon that has been living underneath their house. The request of the homeowner is that we come and remove it. Although the homeowner means well by simply wanting the animal to be relocated, wild animals cannot quickly adjust to new surroundings. This only causes confusion and stress to the animal. In fact, when an animal is relocated to an area that it's not familiar with, the odds are against it. Especially, when the animal is now separated from it's now orphaned young which was left behind to starve to death.
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Five reasons you may still want to wear a mask

With California lifting nearly all COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks in most public settings — but health experts say there are some good reasons for continuing to do so. It is no coincidence that this year’s flu season was the mildest on record....
Pharmaceuticalsthefreshtoast.com

3 Rare Marijuana Side Effects

The side effects of marijuana are usually predictable, but there are some exceptions. Marijuana side effects are usually pretty low-key. While we all have likely have dealt with a couple of paranoid highs and the occasional bout of cottonmouth, these side effects are usually nothing too grave. For a small group of people, rare cannabis side effects have made appearances.
Weight Lossdailyhealthpost.com

Study: Turmeric more Effective than Prozac at Treating Depression

It’s common knowledge in the natural health world that pharmaceuticals often (if not always) do more harm than good. It’s also clear that foods, herbs, and other natural sources can offer similar benefits without those nasty side effects. Once again, our beliefs have been affirmed by science: A recent study...
Diseases & Treatmentsverywellhealth.com

Are Swollen Feet a Sign of Heart Failure?

Your heart is the hardest-working muscle, pumping an average of 2,000 gallons of blood a day. So when something goes wrong with it, your body will quickly let you know. Heart failure happens when it can’t pump enough blood to keep your organs working normally. One major sign of heart failure is swollen feet, or edema. The swelling comes from fluid trapped inside the tissues of your body.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Drink This Type of Milk, the FDA Has a New Warning for You

While milk has long been touted as part of a balanced diet, not all dairy drinks are created equal when it comes to your health. However, it's not just the choice between skim and whole you might want to consider when it comes to the dairy products in your house. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced a new warning about a particular kind of milk, citing a potential health risk for those who drink it. Read on to discover if you should be purging your kitchen of this product now.
Food SafetyPosted by
Mashed

You May Want To Avoid Foods With Titanium Dioxide. Here's Why

Have you ever twisted open an Oreo — a vegan product — only to wonder how that yummy filling gets to be such a pretty pearly color without any actual cream? Or what about how Skittles get their signature brilliant rainbow-bright look? It turns out that's all thanks to titanium dioxide, a synthetic powdered food additive that's known for brightening the pigments in cosmetics, toothpaste, and food (via EcoWatch). First authorized by the FDA for use as a colorant in 1966, today it's commonly found in many processed foods, including mozzarella cheese, cake frostings, snack cakes, cookies, coffee creamers, and candy. Unless you follow a strict diet, it's likely you eat many products that contain it every day without even realizing it.
Mental Healthdoctorslounge.com

Drug May Curb ‘Sluggish’ Thinking in Some Adults With ADHD

THURSDAY, July 1, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Lisdexamfetamine reduces symptoms of sluggish cognitive tempo (SCT) in adults with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), according to a study published online June 29 in the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry. In a randomized crossover trial, Lenard A. Adler, M.D., from NYU Langone Health in New...
Public Healthfox5ny.com

The next COVID casualty: Your cup of coffee?

The COVID-19 pandemic's next casualty could be your daily cup of coffee, according to a new report. Reasearchers from Purdue University say that coffee leaf rust, a powdery orange fungus, has been spreading throughout Latin and Central America, damaging crops on 70% of farms and causing over $3.2B in damages.
Women's Healthsportswar.com

May I share some advice as someone older than you (I think)

This is an isolated point, but one that I am compelled to speak out on. I'm currently paying the price for following the advice from a study published in 2012 by a national group that essentially said that men beyond 70 or 75 need not worry about PSA tests and the annual DRE because prostate cancer that develops after that point is slow growing and you're almost certain to die of something else. I now know that that study was done by a committee of researchers, mostly from pharmaceutical companies with not a single urologist included. Addendum: I recently called an old friend and colleague of mine who went through the PC diagnosis when he was around 70 years old. He obtained a copy of the full study, and he dug into the details of the study and how it was executed and said that the study was "bullshit" in how study subjects were spit into two groups.
Skin Caret2conline.com

The Importance of Dental Health and Advantages of Adults Visiting an Orthodontist

Your dental health is as important as your physical health! Hence, it is necessary for adults to maintain a proper dental health regime. And contrary to the famous belief, visiting an orthodontist for a crowded or crooked tooth isn’t just limited to adolescents and children. Today, even adults can walk to an orthodontist’s office for various treatments.
Health ServicesPost-Bulletin

Health Fusion: Massage for hospital patients and you

I'm a believer in the health benefits of massage. A National Institutes of Health newsletter lists some reasons you might consider getting one, including stress reduction, relief of sore muscle pain, relaxation and to ease anxiety or depression. Those symptoms are common for hospital patients. Nancy Rogers, a Mayo Clinic...
Mental Healthspring.org.uk

2 Personality Traits That Indicate High IQ

The personality traits that suggest you have higher intelligence. The personality traits of being open to experience and having stable emotions both indicate a higher IQ, research finds. People who are open to experience are more interested in things that are complex, new and unconventional. Emotional stability is linked to...
HealthThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

DR. ROACH: Is your health provider vaccinated?

DEAR DR. ROACH: At a recent appointment I discovered that my nurse practitioner (about 45 years old) doesn’t plan to get a COVID vaccination as he says it’s unsafe and that all of us (vaccinated ones) are just guinea pigs. I tried to argue, but he was the one holding the needle!
Diseases & Treatmentssciencecodex.com

Older patients with heart failure denied effective treatments

Sophia Antipolis - 1 July 2021: Heart failure patients aged 80 and above are less likely to receive recommended therapies and dosages compared to their younger counterparts, according to research presented today at Heart Failure 2021, an online scientific congress of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC).1. "Guidelines recommend the...
Cancercharlottestar.com

How CBD can Improve your Health

Cannabidiol or CBD is a renowned supplement for anxiety, stress and overall well-being. CBD is a chemical compound found in cannabis plants, but the products derived from hemp plants do not contain THC or tetrahydrocannabinol, the ingredient in the plant that makes people feel high. CBD comes in the form of an extract, an oil-based pill, or a liquid form. Beauty merchandise, healthcare supplements, as well as food and drinks, are often infused with it. And the great thing about CBD is that it exhibits no effects of damage or dependence potential, according to the WHO.
Mental Healthclearwatertribune.com

Telebehavioral Health

It is estimated that over half of Americans will experience some mental health issues during their lifetime, which can include depression and anxiety. In order to meet everyone’s needs in regard to behavioral health, Providers had to be creative in delivering these services. One such delivery method being used is Telebehavioral health.