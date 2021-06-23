Considering a string face-lift? You may want to think twice

This is an isolated point, but one that I am compelled to speak out on. I'm currently paying the price for following the advice from a study published in 2012 by a national group that essentially said that men beyond 70 or 75 need not worry about PSA tests and the annual DRE because prostate cancer that develops after that point is slow growing and you're almost certain to die of something else. I now know that that study was done by a committee of researchers, mostly from pharmaceutical companies with not a single urologist included. Addendum: I recently called an old friend and colleague of mine who went through the PC diagnosis when he was around 70 years old. He obtained a copy of the full study, and he dug into the details of the study and how it was executed and said that the study was "bullshit" in how study subjects were spit into two groups.