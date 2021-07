MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Elsa has strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Monday morning with maximum sustained winds of 75mph. Hurricane conditions spread over the Windward Islands as it moved west-northwest at 28 mph. Elsa is forecast to remain a Category 1 Hurricane on Saturday as it continues to move west-northwest into the Caribbean and will pass near or over portions of Hispaniola in the afternoon. Elsa is then forecast to weaken to a Tropical Storm by Sunday as it moves across or near Jamaica and Cuba. Late Sunday into Monday, and early next week, South Florida and most of the...