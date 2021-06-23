Brownsville Boxer Proving To Be The Goods In The Ring And His Community

The life of a fighter can be exhausting. The need to make weight is draining, as is the constant training to hone their craft in hopes of becoming a world champion. For Brownsville, Texas, native Omar “El Relámpago” Juarez, boxing is the platform to showcase his talents as well as his hometown pride. The undefeated super lightweight prospect (11-0) is constantly giving back through various nonprofits and programs, including helping families who have children with Down syndrome.