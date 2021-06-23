Cancel
Allen, TX

Allen welcomes Councilmember Cornette and Councilmember Shafer

Allen, Texas
Allen, Texas
 13 days ago
Allen welcomed its two newest Councilmembers, Dave Cornette and Dave Shafer, during an oath-of-office ceremony at the June 22 Council meeting. Mayor Fulk presented both councilmembers with their Certificate of Election and official canvass results.

During the meeting, Allen bid farewell to outgoing Councilmember Lauren Doherty, formerly Place No. 3. Lauren served on Allen City Council since 2018.

“Councilmember Doherty was elected in 2018 with a passion for making local government more accessible and inclusive,” said City Manager Eric Ellwanger. “Together with her colleagues on Allen City Council, she also helped steer the City through some major changes…from hiring a new city manager to the temporary appointment of a new mayor, to the City’s response to COVID-19.”

You can learn about Allen’s newest councilmembers on the Allen City Council page.

Pictured: Councilmember Doherty receives a plaque from Mayor Fulk; Councilmembers Cornette and Shafer take their oaths of office from the City Secretary

Allen is a city in Collin County, Texas, United States, a northern suburb of Dallas. As of the 2010 United States Census, the city had a total population of 84,246. In 2019, the population of Allen is estimated to be 105,623. Allen is located approximately twenty miles (32.2 km) north of downtown Dallas and is a part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.

