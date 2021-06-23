Get to Know: Jay Coleman, Vice President of Data Analytics

Cancel
Jay Coleman, vice president of data analytics, is a cabinet member of UNF President Szymanski’s Executive Cabinet. As vice president of data analytics, Jay leads UNF’s efforts to use data and advanced analytics to better inform decision-making across the University. The offices of Institutional Research and Assessment report to him, as well as the University’s data scientist. UNF’s researchers are constantly involved in collecting, analyzing and reporting data and various analytics findings to the State University System’s Board of Governors, as well the UNF Board of Trustees, and other key personnel. The researchers also report data as required or requested to state and federal agencies, media outlets such as U.S. News, the Florida legislature, governor and others. Additionally, Jay’s team is heavily involved in governing and managing the data that the University stores and shares.

