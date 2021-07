There are certain announcements we wait for every year and which team is under scrutiny from HARD KNOCKS is one of them. We were especially waiting for the announcement this year because it is the 20th anniversary of the series and there was hope for something big and because some of us are eager for football after these trying times. The announcement has now been made and the famed Dallas Cowboys from the Lone Star State get the honors. Over two decades the Cowboys have appeared twice before, in 2002 and 2008. This third appearance marks the 16th season of the sports series.