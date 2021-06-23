Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Tech Q&A: Software makers can alter your programs without warning

arcamax.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ: Since I bought my Windows 10 PC six years ago, I've been copying pictures from a camera memory card to the PC. Until late last year, the process was easy. Each year, I'd set up an annual picture folder that contained 12 subfolders for the months of the year. Each time Windows 10 copied photos from a memory card to the annual folder, it would automatically sort the pictures into the correct monthly folder based on when the photos were taken. Typically, Windows 10 would also avoid downloading the same photo twice.

www.arcamax.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Microsoft Windows#Laptop#The Feedback Hub#Google Chromebooks#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Laptops
News Break
Software
News Break
Windows 10
Related
Softwaretechgig.com

Jobs at Tech Mahindra for software developers; details here

Tech Mahindra is hiring for a software developers role for several locations. Here are the details for the potential candidates. Tech Mahindra, an Indian multinational company that provides information technology and business process outsourcing services is accepting applications for the positions of. Java Full Stack Developer. and. DevOps Engineer. (Azure)....
Softwaretechgig.com

5 Programming tips for beginners to thrive in the software industry

When you are starting a career in the world of software development, it is essential to have the right tips in hand that can help beginners to thrive in their jobs. The technology industry is growing at a drastic rate following the path of $5 trillion by the end of 2021. With the 4.2% per year growth trends, the tech market will be one of the leading sectors to rule. Hence, the demand for software engineers that are not only qualified but can also experiment has increased as well. This is making more and more.
Cell Phonesarcamax.com

Tech Q&A: Making Outlook sync with your iPhone after an upgrade

Q: Right after the latest update to Windows 10, my iPhone 8 stopped syncing its calendar app with the Microsoft Outlook calendar on my PC (I use the online Microsoft 365 version of Outlook.) I can't even find the synced calendar in Outlook. What can I do?. —Paul Mittendorff, Plymouth,...
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechRadar

How your business can scale app delivery without sprawl

As businesses expand and grow their use of enterprise applications, app sprawl can become an unexpected, but serious drain on company resources. App sprawl occurs when the rollout of multiple applications outstrips IT’s ability to keep track of its resources and tools, and can lead to money and resources being wasted on software that goes unused or underutilized — and that’s without also considering the potential security risks when “shadow IT” applications are put in place without proper oversight. As your workforce grows and the number of internal processes and services spirals with it, the risk of having too many apps and programs is all too real, and the problem of app sprawl raises its ugly head.
SoftwareCNET

MacOS Monterey compatibility: Can your computer run Apple's new software update?

The latest version of Apple's Mac operating system, MacOS Monterey (also known as MacOS 12) is now available to download as a public beta (here's how to download the MacOS Monterey public beta). First unveiled at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference in early June, MacOS Monterey includes new features like Universal Control, AirPlay and a bunch of the same updates coming to iOS 15, like spatial audio in FaceTime.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Various Uses of Your Ticket Software

Customer service software and ticket software are two different applications that help customers with their needs. Since this software are used on so many computers around the world today, you will be able to help your customers in no time at all. Thera are many features that you can expect from a helpdesk system when using as your customer support tool.
Jobsgitconnected.com

Salaries of Different Types of Software Engineering and Tech Professionals

Engineering Manager is the top-paid position of the last year. There are different types of job roles for IT professionals — programming, computer networking, designing, or testing. Though some of my non-IT friends think fixing computers and installing windows/ubuntu is our main job. Haha. Salary is the main reason we...
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

Can Your Data Protection Software Recover from Modern Ransomware?

Your nightmare has come true. Your organization was just attacked by ransomware. They have crippled your networks, corrupted your Active Directory, encrypted business critical documents, and disabled production databases. Now the recovery clock starts. How quickly can your business return to some sense of normalcy? Do you notify your partners, vendors, customers, the public? Do you pay a ransom? So many decisions to make.
SoftwareHouston Chronicle

DTS Software Announces TechChannel Hosted Webinar: 'Aggregation without Aggravation: When Putting More Log Data In Your SIEM is a Good Thing'

RALEIGH, N.C. (PRWEB) July 01, 2021. DTS Software, a leading global mainframe storage management software vendor, today announced sponsorship for a TechChannel (https://techchannel.com) webinar titled, “Aggregation without Aggravation: When Putting More Log Data in Your SIEM is a Good Thing” on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. EDT/10:00 a.m. PDT.
Softwarewindowsreport.com

FIX: Third monitor keeps disconnecting on Windows 10

If your third monitor keeps disconnecting, it might have something to do with your OS settings. Changing the advanced power settings on Windows 10 should fix the problem quite quickly. You might want to take a look at the graphics card GPU core as it may disrupt the video signal...
Computerswindowslatest.com

Windows 11’s Microsoft Store drops HTML for full XAML experience

The new Microsoft Store is now available for Windows Insiders as part of the first Windows 11 preview build, giving interested users a closer look at the new operating system, which will begin rolling out to mainstream users later this year. During the event, Microsoft said the Windows 11 Store...
Softwarewindowsreport.com

How to install Radeon driver without software

Tashreef Shareef is a software developer turned tech writer. He discovered his interest in technology after reading a tech magazine accidentally. Now he writes about everything tech from Windows to iOS and streaming services... Read more. If you want to install a Radeon driver without software on a Windows computer,...
Softwarewindowslatest.com

Firefox might be coming to Windows 11’s Microsoft Store

With Windows 11, Microsoft said it wants to make it easy for developers to submit any apps and games to the store regardless of the framework used for the program. Microsoft is also planning to bring its own apps, like Teams, Office and Visual Studio, to the redesigned store. In...
Computersiotgadgets.com

How to install the Windows 11 Preview

We'll go over two steps, on your main machine and a virtual machine. Let's start with your main machine. Select Windows Insider Program in the list of options. Select the Dev Channel, this will give you the update for Windows 11. Reboot your computer as prompted. Check for updates. Install...
PhotographyPhotofocus

Which cloud storage is best for photographers?

When you’re using a 3-2-1 backup strategy for your photos, choosing the right cloud storage for the all-important off-site copy is a critical decision. I chose wrong for several years, and paid the price. There are two main categories of cloud storage you can use to backup your photos: two-way...
Softwarewindowsreport.com

The Microsoft store no longer uses HTML and has switched to XAML

Passionate about technology, Windows, and everything that has a power button, he spent most of his time developing new skills and learning more about the tech world. Coming from a solid background in PC... Read more. Microsoft developers constantly strive to improve the Windows 11 Store experience. In comparison to...
Cell Phonesmacupdate.com

App Downloader for Mac

App Downloader lets you search for macOS apps in the homebrew cask catalogue. For each search result, the publisher's original download location is shown. Press on the download URL to start downloading using your web browser. Implemented using the Github API to search the homebrew-cask repository. Download locations are maintained...
ComputersNeowin

simplewall (Wfp Tool) 3.3.5

Simplewall (WFP Tool) allows simple Windows Filtering Platform (WFP) configuration for your PCs network activity. The lightweight application is less than a megabyte, and it is compatible with Windows Vista and higher operating systems. You can download either the installer or portable version. For correct working, need administrator rights. Features:
Softwaremspoweruser.com

Microsoft discontinues SQL Server on Windows Containers

Microsoft yesterday announced that it will discontinue SQL Server on Windows Containers. This was expected because SQL Server on Windows Containers was only available in beta form since its launch in 2017. The beta version was meant for only test and development environment. Microsoft is killing this product because of ecosystem challenges and usage patterns.

Comments / 0

Community Policy