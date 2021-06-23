Eddie Finished His Walk From West Virginia To Tennessee!

Eddie’s walk from West Virginia to Tennessee has officially been completed and he has raised so much money to go towards the National Angels organization!. What started as a very innocent statement from Eddie during The Bobby Bones Show turned into an inspiring movement. Several weeks ago Eddie was called out after he said George Strait’s “Carrying Your Love With Me” lyrics didn’t really make sense. The specific line “I’m carrying your love with me // From West Virginia down to Tennessee,” sparked Eddie to comment that the lyric didn’t seem like a big deal for the love of your life. That’s when a bit idea happened. The show challenged Eddie to walk from West Virginia to Tennessee to prove his thoughts, but Eddie was only willing to do it as long as the show’s listeners raised $10,000 for the organization National Angels that he has a personal connection to due to his foster kids.