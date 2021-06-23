TMSG: A Daughter’s Tweet Helped Her Dad Land His Dream Job At Costco

Lori Powell is the creative genius behind Revival Rentals, an exclusive rental and design company she started after planning her daughter’s wedding. “It was a very organic beginning,” Powell explains. “I had a background in interior design and started out working in the corporate world, but it wasn’t creative enough for me. When my daughter was planning her wedding in 2011, she knew exactly what she wanted. I rented a barn in Alamo, designed the event’s look, and found the right furniture to create the space she envisioned. I knew from that moment that planning weddings and other events would be part of my future.”