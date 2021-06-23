Cancel
Family Relationships

TMSG: A Daughter’s Tweet Helped Her Dad Land His Dream Job At Costco

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSocial media can be a force for good and that’s definitely true for a Michigan man and his daughter. Rebecca Mix shared on twitter that her father Jeff was one of hundreds of thousands of Americans who got laid off during the coronavirus pandemic and he was eager to get back to work after being vaccinated. She also shared in her tweet that she’s helping him with his resume, and he very earnestly said “Costco seems like a nice place” as far as a job.

