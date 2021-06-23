Dolly Parton Invites Carly Pearce To Join The Grand Ole Opry
Congratulations to the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry…Carly Pearce!!! She got the surprise of a lifetime from none other than Dolly Parton!. Carly thought she was filming a promotional video for Dollywood when Dolly showed up for the surprise. Carly was in the middle of sharing some of her favorite memories of her time at Dollywood when Dolly herself can be seen walking in and sharing the news which immediately caused Carly, and anyone who watched the video, to burst into tears!www.wbwn.com