Dolly Parton Invites Carly Pearce To Join The Grand Ole Opry

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongratulations to the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry…Carly Pearce!!! She got the surprise of a lifetime from none other than Dolly Parton!. Carly thought she was filming a promotional video for Dollywood when Dolly showed up for the surprise. Carly was in the middle of sharing some of her favorite memories of her time at Dollywood when Dolly herself can be seen walking in and sharing the news which immediately caused Carly, and anyone who watched the video, to burst into tears!

To say that Carly Pearce has had a whirlwind career would be an understatement. She got her start on the stage at Dollywood when she was only 16 years old. Then, she burst onto the country music scene in 2017 with her debut album Every Little Thing. The title track of that album was her first number one. She had another chart-topper in 2020 with “I Hope You’re Happy Now.”
Carly Pearce has always talked about the many females in country music she has looked up to since childhood, but if she had to narrow it down to just two inspirational icons, it wouldn't be hard for her to figure out. She tells us: “Physically, I would say Carrie Underwood. I think she’s the hottest person ever. I was staring at her at the CMT Awards. She looked so strong and fit and all of that. And then I guess, just overall, would be Dolly, because I think everything that she embodies from the way that she carries herself in her career, the artist that she is, the wit that she has, the unapologetic side of her, is what I would like to be.”
Miranda Lambert is lending her voice to a cover of Hank Snow‘s “I’m Movin’ On” for the soundtrack for the newly released feature film, The Ice Road. Over the weekend, Miranda shared her version of the country standard that boasts a spirited fiddle and her crisp vocals as she sings “And we’re movin’ on/ Oh hear my song/ You had the laugh on me/ So I’ve set you free/ And I’m movin’ on.”
Goldie Hawn is living out her "Mamma Mia" dreams. The 75-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video of her splashing around the water in Skiathos, Greece, with Abba's hit song and a beautiful Greek landscape in the background. "Can't stop, won't stop dancing," Hawn captioned the...