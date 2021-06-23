Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

History's Most Corrupt Athletes

By Jeff Somers
Posted by 
Grunge
Grunge
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Athletes thrill us with their physical prowess and skills, but there's another element that is just as vital: integrity. Physical competitions rely on the premise that they're fair, that everyone involved is playing by the same rules, and that no one has any sort of advantage unavailable to the others. Throughout history, one thing remains true about sports and athletic contests: Cheaters are reviled, and any hint that a competitor is less than honorable is serious business.

www.grunge.com
Community Policy
Grunge

Grunge

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Grunge is the place to immerse yourself in weird news, fun facts and cool tidbits on history, entertainment, science, and plenty more. It's just like reading books...but exciting!

 https://www.grunge.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marion Jones
Person
Rae Carruth
Person
Pete Rose
Person
Hansie Cronje
Person
Lance Armstrong
Person
Lenny Dykstra
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doping#Baseball Prospectus#Phillies#The New York Mets#The Player S Club#Newsday#Forbes#Sportscasting#Bleacher Report#The Chicago Tribune#The Black Sox#The Chicago White Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Ethics
Place
Sydney
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBMLB

The most anticipated debuts in MLB history

Baseball has seen its share of players who have been hyped before they ever played a game in the Major Leagues. Some were the subject of fascination from the moment they were drafted or signed. Others developed into big names through their performance in the Minors. Then there are the international players who starred as professionals in another country before making the jump to MLB.
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Baseball history unpacked, June 30

.. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue brings a you a Cubs-centric look at baseball’s long and colorful past. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. Don’t be afraid to click the links, as that subtext will add perspective. Today in baseball history:. 1901 -...
NFLregionsports.com

THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: 6/30

1934 – Detroit radio executive George Richards buys the NFL’s Portsmouth Spartans for $8,000, moves the team to Detroit and renames them the Lions. 1962 – Dodgers pitcher Sandy Koufax throws his first of four career no-hitters, shutting down the Mets. 1965 – The NFL grants a franchise to Atlanta....
MLBAthletics Nation

Five of the Greatest Oakland Athletics Players of All Time

The Oakland Athletics has a long and illustrious history. The A’s have won nine World Series titles in addition to 15 American League pennants and 17 West Division titles, thanks to producing some incredible baseball players over the years. The A’s are flying high in the AL West this season,...
NFLAthlonSports.com

5 Most Memorable Fourth of July Sports Moments

After the coronavirus pandemic forced everyone's plans to change in 2020, sports fans will once again have a packed sports calendar this 4th of July. All 30 MLB teams will be playing, and the WNBA will be playing the Commissioner's Cup, among other events. Sports ranging from baseball to tennis to auto racing have been a staple of Independence Day through the years and have produced many thrilling events. Here are five of the most memorable sports moments on our nation's birthday. (Note: The events are listed chronologically.)
MLBPosted by
FanBuzz

What Happened to Jeff Bagwell and Where is He Now?

Former Houston Astros first baseman Jeff Bagwell was one of Major League Baseball‘s premier slugger throughout the late 1990s and early 2000s. One of the three “Killer B’s” played his entire 15-year career in Houston, becoming renowned as one of the greatest first basemen in MLB history. Bagwell walked away...