No signs of slowing down for recreational boating

When it comes to considering frog legs as a food item, there seems to be no middle ground:. You either enjoy eating them or you’ve never tried them and will never, ever for the remainder of your days here on this earth make even one attempt to taste them. Those who fall into the group that consider frog legs a tasty food item are excited because Missouri’s frogging season is here. (And, while everyone’s entitled to their own opinions when it comes to taste in food, frog legs can add tasty table fare to the dinner menu and they’re also high in omega-3 fatty acids, potassium and vitamin A.)