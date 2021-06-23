No signs of slowing down for recreational boating
Marine dealers may be on track for another record-setting year for boats sales. After experiencing a high demand for new and pre-owned boats in 2020 as people took to the water for recreation during the COVID-19 pandemic, the market continues to be show signs of growth. Lake of the Ozarks is considered a hub for the marine industry in Missouri, rivaling other areas of the state and nation for boat and personal watercraft sales.www.lakenewsonline.com