No signs of slowing down for recreational boating

lakenewsonline.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarine dealers may be on track for another record-setting year for boats sales. After experiencing a high demand for new and pre-owned boats in 2020 as people took to the water for recreation during the COVID-19 pandemic, the market continues to be show signs of growth. Lake of the Ozarks is considered a hub for the marine industry in Missouri, rivaling other areas of the state and nation for boat and personal watercraft sales.

