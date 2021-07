Because of the brilliant way Jacob deGrom has pitched this season, when deGrom has been healthy enough to pitch, there has been a lot of talk about Bob Gibson. As deGrom prepares for his next start on Thursday against the Braves, his ERA is 0.69 across his 13 starts this season, and no one has ever had an ERA that low this late into a baseball season. And so you bet we have spent a lot of time looking at what Gibson did in 1968, in a different time in baseball and a different world for starting pitchers, when he went through an entire season with an ERA of 1.12.