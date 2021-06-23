Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Bohls: Longhorns' D has been especially important in Omaha

hookem.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile I got ya, here are nine things and one crazy prediction:. 1. Defense never rests. Texas' defense is deadly. You’ll see no better defensive play than catcher Silas Ardoin’s scoop of a bounced throw from third baseman Cam Williams to start a huge double play to help Tristan Stevens escape a bases-loaded, no-outs jam. Was the defensive play of the year. Then second baseman Mitchell Daly started another big double play to prevent a run in Texas' 8-4 win over Tennessee. David Pierce gets his first CWS win as Texas head coach. … Tennessee went up to the plate hacking. The Volunteers weren’t shy about swinging at Stevens’ first pitches, knowing he’s always around the plate and not overpowering, but Texas bats were lively. … North Carolina State’s 1-0 win over Vandy and co-ace Jack Leiter was just terrific baseball. … Interesting how LSU pitcher Ben McDonald and the ESPN booth discussed the art of breaking in gloves. Terrific analyst Chris Burke reminisced about putting his glove in a microwave to soften it up. I’ll never forget the time Texas beat LSU 12-7 in the 1989 College World Series in part when Longhorns coach Cliff Gustafson detected that the blister-ridden, All-American McDonald held the ball either higher or lower in the glove pocket depending on whether he was throwing a fastball or breaking ball. Gus would somehow relay the news to his hitters, who pounded the Golden Spikes Award winner for nine runs in his worst start ever.

www.hookem.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Minnesota State
Local
Texas College Sports
State
Mississippi State
Austin, TX
Sports
City
Lockhart, TX
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Austin, TX
College Sports
City
Austin, TX
City
Omaha, TX
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Baseball#Baseball Games#College Baseball#Longhorns#Bluebonnet Bowl#Cws#Lsu#Espn#All American#The U S Supreme Court#Division#Texas Longhorn#Oaks#Nfl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
MLS
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
News Break
NCAA
News Break
MLB
News Break
Texas Christian University
Related
Tennessee StateScarlet Nation

Longhorns stay alive in Omaha, eliminate Tennessee with 8-4 victory

OMAHA - Following a frustrating loss to open the College World Series, Ty Madden told Longhorn fans to keep believing, and so did everything about the Longhorns’ season. All year the No. 2 overall seed Longhorns (48-16) have responded and looked like a team truly capable of going to Omaha and winning games. And they proved it today at TD Ameritrade Park.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Paul Finebaum says Urban Meyer will 'flame out' in the NFL

He hasn’t even coached a game in the NFL yet and Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer is already in hot water, being fined $100,00 in addition to the $200,000 the team was fined for violations from Organized Team Activities on Thursday. During Friday morning’s edition of Get Up! ESPN Radio host Paul Finebaum — who covered Meyer in college — predicted that Meyer will fail in the NFL because of his inability to follow rules.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: GWP has been permabanned.

Will the "legal rationale" be to have them all re-instated just in time for their game against us? I'm hoping some shyster lawyers like GWP can weigh in so we have some inside knowledge on how this works. May 6, 2020: "I know I went to Clemson and got a...
Louisville, KYsportswar.com

Louisville has been on RR for a while and the relationship is strong

Playing for CMJ at Dematha got him on campus and I know the two still communicate so we’ll see where that takes us. Hopefully the Dino Guadio (sp?) situation will slow things down a bit. If Mack has been shady then the hammer is going to drop on that program given their history but GC is right. If Rice is still open after the visit it’s good news for Tech.
NFLMile High Report

The Broncos have been a mess for too long, but it has been far worse

Let’s be honest: our team has been a pretty rough watch for the longest stretch of time that most of us have ever witnessed as Broncos fans. But while I’m poking around to see what news there is to share for today about our team and the rest of the NFL, I came across footballoutsiders.com’s series on anti-dynasties. Our team makes the list at #8 all-time (please understand, this is a bad thing). The first 12 years of our franchise were packed full of some pretty bad football.
NFLsteelers.com

Staying disciplined has been a key

At this time last year, defensive tackle Carlos Davis was doing his best to prepare for life in the NFL in the midst of a pandemic. He went through the NFL's first-ever virtual draft, selected by the Steelers in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Nebraska.
College SportsAustin American-Statesman

Golden: Pierce's Longhorns will be back in Omaha sooner, not later

Texas baseball should be back in national title contention next season after a 50-17 finish. David Pierce enjoyed his best season as head coach in his fifth year at the helm. NC State Wolfpack Cinderella story was derailed by COVID-19 positives. Making it to the College World Series is never...
Scranton, PAPosted by
247Sports

JUCO OL JB Nelson commits to Penn State

As if there was ever a question about it. The latest Scranton (Pa.) Lackawanna College standout to commit to Penn State is offensive tackle prospect JB Nelson, who was on campus last Friday and made his decision a week later. The 6-foot-6, 210-pound Nelson earned an offer while working out for the staff during the first week of June, and he returned with his family last week to get an in-depth look at the school. The visit was everything Nelson needed to become the latest Lackawanna player to commit to the Nittany Lions.
College SportsESPN

College football preseason roundtable: best games, breakout stars and more

With the calendar turning to July, it's officially time to forecast what the college football season will hold for fan bases around the country. After the most abnormal season in recent history, fans will be treated to a return to normalcy with tailgating, full stadiums and all the traditions that make the sport unique. The early season slate showcases plenty of big games with high stakes, while several of the future superstars of college football will be able to break out on the big stage immediately.
College Sportschatsports.com

Rayburn has been waiting for this moment

Before Clemson began practices this past spring, one of the main concerns across the offensive line was what the Tigers were going to do about the center position. Last year’s starter, Cade Stewart, decided his collegiate career was over, though he could have returned for one more season, due to the NCAA adding an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Stewart’s departure left Clemson without an experienced replacement and searching for a new starter for a third straight season.
College Sportswyomingnewsnow.tv

Post Six has good week in Omaha

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Over the weekend, the Sixers hit the road down I-80 East. The team was headed there to play in the College World Series Bluejay Classic. The event is hosted by Omaha’s legion baseball clubs and features teams from around the country. It occurs simultaneously with the College World Series, which happens at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Texas A&M's Ainias Smith to share NIL money with teammates

Versatile Texas A&M threat Ainias Smith has a different take on how he's going to handle college athletes' recent Name, Image and Likeness rights. While players across the country are finally able to put cash in their own pockets through endorsements, Smith said he plans to line his teammates' pockets as well.
Texas State247Sports

Texas DL Massey commits to ASU

Cedar Hill (Texas) High defensive tackle Syncere Massey gave Arizona State its first defensive line commitment of the 2022 class on Friday. Massey, a 6-foot-5, 266-pounder who is being recruited to play 3-technique tackle, told the program's coaches during his official visit three weeks ago that he planned to announce his pledge to them by early July.