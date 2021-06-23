Bohls: Longhorns' D has been especially important in Omaha

While I got ya, here are nine things and one crazy prediction:. 1. Defense never rests. Texas' defense is deadly. You’ll see no better defensive play than catcher Silas Ardoin’s scoop of a bounced throw from third baseman Cam Williams to start a huge double play to help Tristan Stevens escape a bases-loaded, no-outs jam. Was the defensive play of the year. Then second baseman Mitchell Daly started another big double play to prevent a run in Texas' 8-4 win over Tennessee. David Pierce gets his first CWS win as Texas head coach. … Tennessee went up to the plate hacking. The Volunteers weren’t shy about swinging at Stevens’ first pitches, knowing he’s always around the plate and not overpowering, but Texas bats were lively. … North Carolina State’s 1-0 win over Vandy and co-ace Jack Leiter was just terrific baseball. … Interesting how LSU pitcher Ben McDonald and the ESPN booth discussed the art of breaking in gloves. Terrific analyst Chris Burke reminisced about putting his glove in a microwave to soften it up. I’ll never forget the time Texas beat LSU 12-7 in the 1989 College World Series in part when Longhorns coach Cliff Gustafson detected that the blister-ridden, All-American McDonald held the ball either higher or lower in the glove pocket depending on whether he was throwing a fastball or breaking ball. Gus would somehow relay the news to his hitters, who pounded the Golden Spikes Award winner for nine runs in his worst start ever.