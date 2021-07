Tickets for the Broadway revival of The Music Man go on sale at 10 a.m. ET today. The Broadway show that was delayed twice — once by COVID, once by Scott Rudin — finally has its previews and opening night booked. A press release obtained by Vulture says that preview performances will begin at the Winter Garden Theatre on December 20, 2021. Opening night will be February 10, 2022. Hugh Jackman is starring as Professor Harry Hill, and Sutton Foster will play Marian Paroo.