A Harrisburg woman hit by a stray gunshot died Thursday, three days after she and her son were caught in the middle of a shootout while on their front porch. The 28-year-old woman was carried off her porch in the 1400 block of Berryhill Street on a stretcher by first responders just before 7 p.m. Monday. Neighbors said she was not moving. She died from her injuries at the hospital Thursday afternoon.