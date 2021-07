Eight protesters were arrested Monday during a climate change demonstration outside the Houston, Texas, home of Republican Sen. Ted Cruz. About 60 to 70 people in total were there, Assistant Chief Ban Tien of the Houston Police Department told reporters. After a “small group” of people trespassed onto Cruz’s property, they were given “multiple warnings” and an “ample amount of opportunities to leave the location,” said Tien. Finally, eight protesters “chose to be arrested” after cops gave them “one final warning,” according to Tien, who said the arrests took place only after police “exhausted all our options.” “I just want to take a moment to remind everyone the Houston Police Department supports First Amendment rights and supports public assembly, but it has to be done in a safe manner,” he said. “And it has to be done within the confines, and within the scope, of the law.”