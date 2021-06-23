Cancel
Cannes Un Certain Regard Film 'Moneyboys' Drops First Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

By Rebecca Davis
Middletown Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Moneyboys,” the China-set first feature from up-and-coming helmer C.B. Yi, dropped its first trailer Wednesday. It will play at Cannes as an official selection in the Un Certain Regard section. (Watch the exclusive trailer above.) Chinese-Austrian director, screenwriter and producer C.B. Yi immigrated to Austria at age 13 and went...

www.middletownpress.com
MoviesPosted by
Variety

First Look at ‘How to Please a Woman,’ Starring ‘Veep’s’ Sally Phillips; Beta to Debut Footage at Cannes Virtual Market (EXCLUSIVE)

The leading sales, finance and production outfit Beta Cinema will present first footage from the upcoming Australian comedy drama “How to Please a Woman” at next week’s Pre-Cannes Screenings. Variety has been given the first still from the film, starring Sally Phillips, whose credits include the “Bridget Jones’s Diary” movies, and a recurring guest role as the Finnish Prime Minister in “Veep.” The Munich-based firm will show five completed films during the virtual event.
MoviesFirst Showing

First Promo Trailer for Julia Ducournau's 'Titane' Premiering in Cannes

Neon has unveiled a promo teaser trailer for the the film Titane, the second feature film made by acclaimed French filmmaker Julia Ducournau following her horror hit Raw a few years ago. There is not much of a synopsis available yet, only that "Titane" means "A metal, highly resistant to heat and corrosion, with high tensile strength alloys often used in medical prostheses due to pronounced biocompatibility." There's clearly a lot of crazy things going on in this! It stars Agathe Rousselle and Vincent Lindon - seen prominently throughout this teaser. Along with Garance Marillier and Laïs Salameh. The French description also adds: "After a series of unexplained crimes, a father finds his son who has been missing for 10 years." Even without any idea what's going on in all this footage, I am very interested in this and all the intense moments in this trailer. Titane is premiering at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in the Competition in just a few weeks.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes: Saban Takes Swedish Action Film ‘Last Man Down’ for U.S., U.K. (Exclusive)

Scandinavian action film Last Man Down has scored up a number of international sales for Fabrication Films ahead of the Cannes Virtual Market, including a domestic deal. The film — starring newcomer Daniel Stisen, alongside Olga Kent, Daniel Nehme and Madeleine Vall — was picked up by Saban Films for North America and, via Saban’s partnership with Altitude Media Group, also for the the U.K. Elsewhere it was taken for the Middle East (Phoenicia Pictures), Korea (Danal Entertainment), Poland (Media Squad), Japan (Pflug) and Spain (YouPlanet Pictures).
MoviesMiddletown Press

MK2 Films Boards Musical Film 'Don Juan' With Tahar Rahim, Virginie Efira; First Still Unveiled (EXCLUSIVE)

Rahim stars as Laurent, a stage actor who gets jilted on his wedding day and embarks on a quest to seduce every woman he meets in order to mend his broken heart and ego. But none of them are lured by his elaborate charming performances, including musical ones. Meanwhile, over at the theater, Laurent plays the part of Don Juan, and is forced to star opposite his ex-fiancée (Efira) after she’s hired by the production to replace the departing leading actress.
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Cannes: Well Go USA Takes WWII Actioner ‘The Pilot’ (Exclusive)

Well Go USA has picked up North American rights to the Russian WWII actioner The Pilot: A Battle for Survival. Directed by Renat Davletyarov, the period film follows a Russian pilot, played by Sputnik star Pyotr Fyodorov, who crash-lands behind enemy lines and must fight his way back to friendly territory, facing hunger, extreme cold, wolf packs and Nazi soldiers. Anna Peskova, Pavel Osadchy, Maksim Emelyanov and Nikoloz Paikridze co-star.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Bérénice Bejo Joins Nanni Moretti-Starrer ‘Colibrì’ Which Kicks off Sales at Virtual Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

Oscar-nominated French actor Bérénice Bejo (“The Artist”) has joined Pierfrancesco Favino (“The Traitor”), Nanni Moretti, and the Italian cast of romantic drama “Il Colibrì,” which has started shooting in Rome. Fandango Sales is launching sales at the virtual Cannes market on this high-profile drama directed by Francesca Archibugi (“A Question...
MoviesScreendaily

Altitude to produce, finance, handle Cannes market sales on Nicolas Cage adventure ‘Butcher’s Crossing’

The UK’s Altitude Film Entertainment is producing, financing and handling international sales on Gabe Polsky’s frontier adventure Butcher’s Crossing heading into this week’s Pre-Cannes Screenings. Polsky and Liam Satre-Meloy adapted the screenplay from the novel by John Williams exploring man’s relationship with nature and focuses on a little-known chapter in...
MoviesRegister Citizen

Nicolas Cage to Headline 'Butcher's Crossing' Adaptation, Altitude Launches Sales in Cannes

Nicolas Cage is lined up to play a buffalo hunter in an adaptation of John Williams’ novel “Butcher’s Crossing,” directed by “Red Army” helmer Gabe Polsky. The film, which is being shopped to buyers at this week’s Cannes virtual market by sales agent and financier Altitude, is set in the 1870s and finds the “Mandy” star playing Kansas buffalo hunter Miller, who takes on a young Harvard dropout seeking his destiny out West. “Together, they embark on a harrowing journey risking life and sanity,” read promotional materials for the pic.