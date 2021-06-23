Cancel
Salt Lake City, UT

Utah AIDS Foundation will provide mental health assistance to people living with HIV

By Scott D. Pierce
Salt Lake Tribune
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn addition to helping people living with HIV with their physical health, the Utah AIDS Foundation (UAF) is about to begin helping them with their mental health. Beginning July 1, UAF will expand its services to include long-term mental health counseling. It is the first new program the organization has added in more than a decade. It comes in response to “the persistent need and the long-term trauma experienced by clients living with HIV,” said UAF executive director Ahmer Afroz.

www.sltrib.com
Community Policy
