Critical Role Releases 'Legend of Vox Machina' Series Character Art First Look, Designed by Phil Bourassa

By Todd Spangler
Middletown Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCR is producing “The Legend of Vox Machina,” based on the popular role-playing collective’s first campaign. In 2019 Amazon Prime Video ordered a total of 24 episodes across two seasons after the project broke Kickstarter records. The first season is slated to debut “soon” on Amazon Prime Video. More from...

www.middletownpress.com
