From Bitcoin mining to ATMs, Illinois is positioning itself as a center for the booming cryptocurrency industry

Last Thursday, HIVE Blockchain Technologies listed on Nasdaq (HVBT), providing U.S. investors access to Bitcoin and Ether mining. As many of you know, HIVE became the first crypto miner to be traded publicly when it debuted on the TSX Venture almost four years ago. Its up-listing to Nasdaq, the world’s premiere tech stock exchange, represents the culmination of months of hard work by our team. I want to thank shareholders for their loyalty and patience.