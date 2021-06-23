From Bitcoin mining to ATMs, Illinois is positioning itself as a center for the booming cryptocurrency industry
City of the big shoulders, hog butcher for the world, Chicago is looking to add another title for the digital age: cryptocurrency finance center. From one of the Midwest’s largest cryptocurrency mining facilities to a Chicago-based Bitcoin ATM operator, Illinois is becoming fertile ground for the fast-growing digital asset industry, which has developed from an arcane concept into a booming investment in a little over a decade.www.arcamax.com