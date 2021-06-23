Cancel
Grant County, WA

Health officials: Take extra precautions in coming high heat

By Scott Hunter
grandcoulee.com
 11 days ago

GRANT COUNTY, WA – In response to the high temperatures we are experiencing across the Columbia Basin, the Grant County Health District is issuing a heat advisory and urging people to take extra precautions to avoid heat related illnesses. Extreme heat often results in the highest number of annual deaths among all weather-related hazards. Heat-related illnesses are preventable. It is important to learn the symptoms and what to do if you or a loved one shows signs of having a heat-related illness. In extreme heat, evaporation is slowed, and the body must work extra hard to maintain a normal temperature.

