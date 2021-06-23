Lady Raiders finish strong in short season

The Drummond High School track and field team finished its season with strong showings in the Indianhead Conference championship tournament while sending three athletes to the sectional meet at Cameron. Setting a new school record and breaking her own record was Nora Skoraczewski in the discus, with a throw of 100 feet. Her fifth-place finish in the discus was one place away from qualifying for the WIAA Division 3 state tournament. Skyler Ramsey set two senior records with a leap of 33 feet, 2 inches in the triple jump and a time of 27.52 seconds in the 200-meter dash, placing fifth and just missing a trip to state by 0.07 seconds. In addition to Ramsey and Skoraczewski, Fritz Zimmerman represented the team in the boys long jump.