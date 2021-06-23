Cancel
Basketball

Lady Raiders finish strong in short season

By Scott Hunter
grandcoulee.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lady Raiders won their final basketball game of a brief season on Friday when they defeated Manson in a home game, 63-22. The strong finish to the season resulted in an overall 5-1 win-loss record for the Lady Raiders. The Raider boys missed their Friday night game, which had...

www.grandcoulee.com
